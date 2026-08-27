PC/SC Arts Council rolls out end-of-summer arts and culture events

Park City/Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder previews this month's gallery stroll on Friday, along with a bevy of other arts and culture opportunities. Scudder says the weekend starts early with the Park City Song Summit at Library Field on Thursday and continues through Saturday. The event includes a small local artists pop-up at 11 a.m. Saturday featuring Create PC artists. The monthly gallery stroll gets added to the mix Friday, with participating galleries on Main Street and in Prospector Square. The Park Silly Market returns Sunday after its summer hiatus and the community is preparing for the annual Miners Day parade on Sept. 7, which is the Labor Day holiday. The parade kicks off September, including the Monster Drawing Rally fundraiser Sept. 19, which includes 35 artists creating works in three 50-minute sessions. All artwork is priced for sale at $50.