Lightning sparks small fire in Park City Mountain's Thaynes Canyon

Park City Fire Assistant Chief Sean Briley said a single tree was struck by lightning some time overnight Wednesday. Residents saw the smoke rising from the Mountain Village side of Park City Mountain Thursday morning.

According to Utah Fire Info, the Thaynes Canyon Fire was 0.5 acres in size as of 7 a.m. on the eastern aspect of Pinecone Ridge. It was uphill and west of the lower terminal of the Motherlode Express lift.

Briley said crews were responding to the scene at 7 a.m. Park City Fire District had dispatched two fire trucks and a side-by-side, each staffed with three firefighters.

Trucks were headed to the site of the fire from both the Mountain Village and Canyons Village sides of Park City Mountain but expected to have to reach the lightning-struck tree on foot.

Utah Fire Info says the fire was discovered just after 6:30 a.m.

Summit County alerted residents not to report the lightning-caused fire around 7:30 a.m. since the fire district was already responding.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.