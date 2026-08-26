Promontory Foundation grants historic $500k to local nonprofits

Funds for the grants come from the Promontory Club’s annual fundraiser. Club Managing Director Kelli Brown says this year’s event raised money for this year’s grants as well as an endowment fund to sustain the program.

Brown thanked the members who helped give back to the community.

“For many of them, this is not even their primary home, and they're finding really meaningful ways to give back to our local community because we love Park City, we love Summit County, and especially love Promontory,” she told KPCW. “But most importantly, we love the nonprofits here in our area that are doing so many good things.”

The People’s Health Clinic received top honors, the foundation’s $50,000 Promontory Promise Grant.

Clinic Chief Executive Officer Mairi Leining congratulated the 44 other nonprofits who were also honored at the ceremony.

“The People's Health Clinic is deeply grateful to the Promontory Foundation for this investment in our patients in our community. We're going to use this money directly toward our pediatric program,” she said.

In total the foundation awarded $500,000 across 45 local nonprofits, including KPCW. The organization said this year’s ceremony was the largest in its 20-year history.

Since its inception, the Promontory Foundation has awarded more than $13 million to local nonprofits.