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Local News Hour

PCSD leaders say 2026-27 school year starting strong

By Connor Thomas
Published August 27, 2026 at 11:42 AM MDT
Park City School Board President Meredith Reed and Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City School Board President Meredith Reed and Superintendent Lyndsay Huntsman

Park City schools superintendent Lindsay Huntsman and education board president Meredith Reed recap the board's first meeting of the 2026-2027 school year, including a report on the successful return of students to local classrooms. Huntsman says teachers and staff have given positive feedback on the first week of school, including the inaugural freshman first day Aug. 19. She says the main hiccup has been parking challenges due to ongoing construction on Dozier Field and other aspects of the new Treasure Mountain Sports Complex.

She notes that the first home football game has been relocated to South Summit High School due to construction. A parking pass program for the high school drew some social media posts that showed high schoolers camping out overnight on campus to be first in line for a pass. Huntsman and Reed says that's prompted a review of the program, which could go to a lottery system in future years.

After school traffic and buses turning onto Kearns Avenue was also discussed and a plan to put staff and the school resource officer in parking lots to help with the problem. The pair also addressed a request from the Park City Education Association that board members consider acting as substitute teachers a few days a year, although the rigorous standards subs have to meet may prevent that from occurring.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas