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Local News Hour

Summit County approves $1.6M conservation deal on Weber River

By Connor Thomas
Published August 27, 2026 at 12:00 PM MDT
Photo of Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson

Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's meeting, including discussion of the state's new high-risk map for structure vulnerable to wildfires. The map is tied to House Bill 48 and could impose fees of up to $100 annually on some homes and buildings in urban interface areas, although a final number isn't yet known. The latest version of the map is expected to roll out in the fall. The council also voted to spend $1.6 million to purchase the Four Badgers property in Oakley. It's part of a deal with the Summit Land Conservancy that would preserve 10 acres along the Weber River for recreation. The funding includes $800,000 matching grant from Utah Outdoor Recreation to boost the same amount from Summit County's open space bond funds. The council will also allow the Mountain Regional Water District to move forward with a public hearing on $20 million in water revenue bonds. The funds would help cover higher construction costs for upgrades to the Signal Hill treatment plant, including electrical work and expanded treatment capacity.

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Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
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