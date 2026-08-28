2026 Showcase of Homes features 24 Wasatch Back properties

Michelle Kraus with Park City Showcase of Homes provides an overview of the 2026 event, including a preview of the 23 homes on display as well as a Q and A session with architects and developers at a house in Promontory. Kraus says this year's homes are spread across the Wasatch Back and include the Promontory, Tuhaye, and Marcella communities as well as five homes in Heber. The properties represent a range of styles, square footage, luxury finishes and a home built by Habitat for Humanity. She says a separate architectural design showcase features 10 architects creating virtual home concepts for a lot in Marcella overlooking a Tiger Woods-designed golf course. The tour opens Friday and runs through Labor Day. Homes are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are online at pcshowcaseofhomes.com. An interactive map and online voting for People's Choice awards and post-event online viewing can also be found on the site.