Park City High School homecoming football game to be at South Summit

Park City High School’s football team will celebrate homecoming this weekend with its first home football game, but it won’t be at Dozier Field.

While construction continues on the high school’s football field and other athletic facilities, South Summit High School will loan its turf to the Miners. Park City School District Superintendent said she is confident this will be the only home game in Kamas.

“Our football team has been able to practice on Dozier Field, the east entrance building is 100% complete. The site concrete and infrastructure is about 85% complete,” Huntsman said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Aug. 27.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City School District Superintendent Lindsay Hunstman and board president Meredith Reed Listen • 8:49

The Miner’s homecoming kickoff at South Summit is at 7 p.m. Friday against the Morgan Trojans. KPCW will broadcast the game live from Kamas.

The Dozier Field renovations are part of a larger athletics upgrade that began last summer. Once complete, the football field will have a new track, turf and concessions building.

On the Treasure Mountain Junior High footprint, the district is adding two soccer fields, eight tennis courts and a softball and baseball field.

The district says batting cages and landscaping are going up and the baseball field turf will be filled this week. Crews are putting finishing touches on the team rooms and parking lots this week.

The district expects construction on the district’s new athletic facilities to be completed by October. The next Miners home game is Sept. 11.