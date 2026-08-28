Park City's annual 9/11 Day of Service set for Sept. 19

Serve Park City organizer Karen Marriott talks about September's annual 9/11 Day of Service to support area nonprofits and shares registration details for interested locals. From creek clean-ups and graffiti removal to dog walking and hat making, Marriott says there are 44 service project opportunities offered this year. She says Serve Park City is hoping to recruit 1,200 volunteers. Now in its third year, the event is tied to the 9/11 National Day of Service and also seeks to strengthen a sense of belonging in the community through volunteerism. She says the event is scheduled for Sept. 19 and most projects get underway at 9 a.m. , after a memorial observance of 9/11 with Park City's police and fire departments. The day includes a free breakfast and lunch for participants in City Park.