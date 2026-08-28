Wasatch County embracing second high school, new rivalry

Wasatch County School District Superintendent Garrick Peterson, recaps the August Board of Education meeting and has a report card on the start of the 2026-27 school year and the opening of the district's second high school. Peterson discusses the enrollment split between Wasatch High and Deer Creek High. Students and families were allowed to chose, resulting in a 50/50 split and a new Heber Valley rivalry between the Wasps and the Riverhawks. Peterson says the board is considering a bell-to-bell cell phone ban in district schools, similar to those that have been adopted by other districts. A current policy complies with state law, with the allowed exceptions for phone use in some circumstances. He says the goal is to set policy and practice that create an optimal environment for learning. He also mentions staff and teacher retention as a challenge for the district which is tied in part to the cost of area housing. He notes a home building project on district-owned property near one of its middle schools has been popular — and a learning opportunity for the students who help build them. The district is looking to partner with Wasatch County to address some zoning issue that could help enhance what the program can do. He says district wages are competitive and attract teaching talent and noted that Deer Creek offers affordable childcare for teachers and staff.