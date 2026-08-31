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Local News Hour

Parkites remembered for impacts on ski industry, community

By Leslie Thatcher
Published August 31, 2026 at 11:27 AM MDT
Former Park City Mayor Dana Williams
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Former Park City Mayor Dana Williams

Former Park City Mayor Dana Williams talks about the local ski industry leaders who have recently died and their contributions to both the sport and the community. TJ Lanning was remembered as bold former U.S. Ski Team alpine racer and coach. He won a national downhill title before suffering a career-ending injury in 2009. Jack Dalton was a youth coach for Park City Ski and Snowboard who started coaching at 19 and had a significant impact on many current FIS racers. Local Tim Brennwald, the chief operating officer of Powdr, began his career as a college ski racer, did Marker ski binding work on the World Cup circuit and was a leader in racing operations. Colin Hilton was the person Williams knew best. Hilton was a key organizers of the 2002 Winter Games and played a role in the development of Quinns Junction, the rebuilding of the Marsac Building, expansion of the China Bridge parking garage and the restoration of the city library. Hilton's work also including the expansion of Utah Olympic Park the the Olympic Legacy Foundation. Two of the four died of suicide and the 988 Suicide and Crisis Line is mentioned as a resource for people in crisis.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher