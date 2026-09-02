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Local News Hour

Friends of Park City Library prep for annual used book sale

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 2, 2026 at 11:36 AM MDT

Friends of the Park City Library board members Rachel Sahlman and Cathy Lanigan promote the annual Miners Day used book sale at the Park City Library. The two-day event runs Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Monday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The women say the library has a large volume of books for sale, despite the recent Fourth of July sale. That's in part because the Summit County Library is not taking book donations ahead of its move to a new locations. They also expect a strong post-parade stream of shoppers on Miners Day. That's also the day that a tote bag happy hour will run from 2-4 p.m. A library tote can be filled with as many books as possible for $15. during the sale, children's books are $1, puzzles and games $2, adult paperbacks are also $2 and adult hardcovers go for $3. The selection also includes rare and antique books which sell for $5. Proceeds from the sale will support unfunded library needs.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher