Park City Rotary to celebrate 130th annual Miners Day

Park City Rotary Club Event Chair Kristin Wright previews Monday's 130th Annual Miners Day celebration, which includes a 5K run, parade, breakfast, the Running of the Balls and Miners and Memories events. Wright says the celebration will occur rain or shine. Saint Mary's Catholic Church will host the breakfast in City Park from 7:30-9:30 a.m. , followed by the parade and Running of the Balls on Main Street. She says Park City Rotary has given $150,000 back to the community this year in the form of grants to local nonprofits. Miners Day is a fundraiser for the Rotary, which typically takes in about $100,000. A new offering for 2026 is the Big Ballers Club, a VIP experience at Trago Tequila Club in the Memorial Building. Tickets are $375 per person or $550 per couple and includes food, drinks, viewing access to Main Street and one Silver Strike ball. The Silver Strike run is limited to 200 balls at $100 each and awards a $3,000 travel package. A pet costume, food trucks, beer and liquor garden are also on tap. Weather-permitting, a Utah Member Air Force plan will conduct a flyover.