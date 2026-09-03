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Local News Hour

7-mile hiking tour walks through Park City's mining history

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 3, 2026 at 1:29 PM MDT
Wayne McKay, Don Roll, and Colleen Logan from Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History
KPCW
Wayne McKay, Don Roll, and Colleen Logan from Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History

Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History's Don Roll, Colleen Logan, and Wayne McKay preview the opening of the 7-mile historic walking trail tour that gives hikers an interactive looks at the remains of old mines. The first guided tour is scheduled for Miners Day after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The tour route can be accessed by hike, bike or from the Payday Express chairlift of the Town Lift. The tour connects 24 historic sites and gains 1,200 feet of elevation. The trio says the route is rated moderate-plus, with short options available on the group's website. A free audio guide from Travel stories give hikes 24 GPS-triggered narratives that run about three minutes with information about the miners, families, immigrants, entrepreneurs and community members who shaped Park City's early days. There are also 19 interpretive signs on the route. Maps are available at the Park City Museum on Main Street or at hmr.parkcityhistory.org. The

project took two years to complete and cost roughly $220,000. Most of the funding came from 14 state, federal, county, and local grants.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher