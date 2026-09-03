PC Ski & Snowboard seeks 200 competition season volunteers

Park City Ski & Snowboard Competition Director Brent Grygiel talks about the need for volunteers for competition season which starts in December. Grygiel is in his second season of running the program. In addition to organizing and running competitions, he also runs fundraising events like Moose on the Loose and the annual ski swap in November. The 2026-2027 season begins Dec. 20 with FIS racing at Utah Olympic Park. Its ends in mid March and includes the Freestyle Junior Nationals in early March and aerials national and NorAms in January and February. Grygiel says about 200 volunteers to serve as gatekeepers, scorekeeper, timekeepers, announcers and more. No competition experience is needed, just an interest in snow sports. Assignments are available on the hill and lower-elevation locations. Shifts frum from about 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers can register at parkcityss.org.