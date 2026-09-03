Summit County Council adopts new rezoning rules for developers

Summit County Councilmember Megan McKenna recaps Wednesday's meeting, including the passage of a new rezoning ordnance that alters the procedure for applications, but doesn't change zoning standards, permitted uses or density. It also introduced public input earlier in the process through a conceptual development plan. McKenna says it passed on a 3-2 vote and that she believes it will make the process better for both developers, the public and the county. She says the council also approved a rezone of the mixed-use Crossroads and Silver Creek, but took no action on the proposed redevelopment of Junction Commons, which would also bring housing to that area. The council also paused on revoking a conditional use permit for the Spoil to Soils, the recycler whose permit was suspended last year after violations.