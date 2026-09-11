Deer Valley hosts Fox U.S. Open mountain bike race series

Clay Harper, general manager of the Fox US Open Series at Deer Valley previews the weekend's timed mountain bike races that feature 500 professional, amateur and youth riders. The event gets underway Friday night with the "USO Best Whip Contest" at the Silver Lake Base area at 5 p.m. The contest takes place on a specially built jump. The weekend event is part of a five-stop Monster Energy Pro Downhill Series, with races across North Carolina, New Jersey, California, and Utah. Men’s and women’s open-class winners receive equal $15,000 prizes. The track is redesigned and reconstructed National Off-Road Bicycling Association trace from the late 1990s. Amateur classes race Sunday. A youth race for children ages 10 and under uses a shorter, 90-second-to-two-minute course. Admission is free after signing a waiver by QR code online or at the venue.

Base-area viewing is available, while a $13 lift ticket allows access along the course. Information is available through Deer Valley or ProDownHubSeries.com.