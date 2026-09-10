Utah Gov. Cox orders flags lowered for 9/11

The two days of remembrance honor the victims of the 2001 U.S. terrorist attacks through charitable acts and community service.

Heber will recognize the day of service Saturday with volunteer projects around town. Park City’s day of service is Sept. 19.

Volunteer opportunities are still available for both Wasatch Back days of service.

This year marks 25 years since the Sept. 11 attacks. In a statement Thursday, Cox said, “For millions of Americans, Sept. 11 is now history rather than memory. That makes our promise to ‘never forget’ even more important: to tell the story, honor those we lost and carry the lessons of that day forward.”