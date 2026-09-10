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Utah Gov. Cox orders flags lowered for 9/11

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 10, 2026 at 4:28 PM MDT
[FILE] An American flag and State of Utah flag fly at half mast near the Utah State Capitol. Gov. Spencer Cox ordered flags to be lowered at state facilities Monday in honor of the 9/11 tragedy.
Shelley Dennis
/
Adobe Stock
The state capitol building of Utah, located in Salt Lake City, stands atop a hill overlooking the city. Known as the "Beehive State," Utah's three branches of government meet in this building, designed by Richard K.A. Kletting. Here the American flag and the state flag of Utah fly at half mast, in memory of the 10th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in recognition of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The two days of remembrance honor the victims of the 2001 U.S. terrorist attacks through charitable acts and community service.

Heber will recognize the day of service Saturday with volunteer projects around town. Park City’s day of service is Sept. 19.

Volunteer opportunities are still available for both Wasatch Back days of service.

This year marks 25 years since the Sept. 11 attacks. In a statement Thursday, Cox said, “For millions of Americans, Sept. 11 is now history rather than memory. That makes our promise to ‘never forget’ even more important: to tell the story, honor those we lost and carry the lessons of that day forward.”
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver