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Local News Hour

2026 Fire Prevention Week focus is lithium-ion battery use, safety

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 21, 2026 at 11:58 AM MDT
Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens provides an update on the Park City Fire District's wildfire season. He says that while peak season has passed due to increased moisture and lower temperatures, fire restrictions remain in place through October. Owens highlights the success of community mitigation efforts, including a productive chipping program that processed over 1,200 piles and numerous free wildfire home assessments. He also talks about sending local firefighters to various Western states through the summer. Looking ahead, Owens previews Fire Prevention Week's focus on lithium-ion battery safety, specifically warning against using cheap, non-manufacturer chargers for devices like phones, e-bikes, and power tools.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher