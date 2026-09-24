College Spy seminars aim to ease college application process stress

Michelle McAnaney from The College Spy and PC READS Executive Director Elissa Aten preview a college planning presentation and workshop Sept. 27-29 to help families navigate the complexities of the application process. Three workshops are being held at Park City High School and at the Park City Library. One is focused on assisting neurodivergent students with special education needs or 504 plans, including accessing support and self-advocacy. The seminars with also touch on how to pick a college and maximizing extracurricular activities. The goal is to reduce pressures around the admission process for students and parents. Aten also previews PC Reads'

admissions pressure while providing practical Mind Youth program and the Raising a Reader program. Both strive to help students build compelling applications and transition successfully into higher education.