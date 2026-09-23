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Judge dismisses 2 lawsuits over Park City billionaire’s home, another continues

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 23, 2026 at 5:24 PM MDT

A 3rd District Court judge has dismissed two pending lawsuits over a Park City billionaire’s Treasure Hill home. The dismissal was due to a consent agreement the city council approved.

After years of litigation, 3rd District Court Judge Richard Mrazik dismissed two pending lawsuits Wednesday regarding Park City billionaire Matthew Prince’s home overlooking Old Town.

Prince is the CEO of cybersecurity company Cloudflare and co-owner of The Park Record. He and his wife, Tatiana, are building an 11,000-square-foot mansion on King Road in Park City.

Their downhill neighbors, Eric Hermann and Susan Fredston-Hermann, were involved in the lawsuits. They challenged the home’s height, floor area, roof design, parking area and whether the design meets Park City’s historic standards.

But Mrazik ruled a consent agreement the Park City Council approved in January makes the lawsuits moot.

A Utah statute that went into effect in November of 2025 allows city councils to settle litigation over land use decisions with a property owner through a consent agreement.

“The respective petitions to review regard land use decisions that have been superseded by something, the consent agreement specifically,” Mrazik said in his ruling.

Mrazik said the court was also not persuaded it could provide relief to the Hermanns.

Attorneys for the Princes denied KPCW’s request for comment Wednesday. The Hermanns' attorneys did not respond in time for this report.

Another lawsuit filed by the Hermanns after the consent agreement was approved continues.

Attorneys for the Hermanns, Princes and the city are scheduled to be back in court Dec. 29.
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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller