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Local News Hour

Salt Lake Temple reopens in April 2027 for tours, celebration

By Roger Goldman
Published September 28, 2026 at 2:51 PM MDT
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple at sunset.
Allison
/
Adobe Stock
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Salt Lake Temple at sunset.

Structural engineer Brent Maxfield and Analie Samasei'a from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints talk about the seven-year renovation of the Salt Lake Temple. Maxfield says to protect the granite structure from earthquakes, engineers used base isolation technology using 98 isolators to allow controlled movement. This complex process involved installing new foundations adjacent to the existing building before transferring the load. Samasei'a say once it's complete, the church will celebrate its reopening from April 5 through Oct. 1, 2027. The event features temple tours, films, and interactive exhibits at Temple Square. Open to all faiths, the festivities can be accessed via virtual tours or in person, with details available on TempleSquare.org.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman