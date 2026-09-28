Mountain Trails Foundation opens new ‘universal’ trail

The nonprofit Mountain Trails Foundation will open a new trail after three years of work.

Mountain Trails Executive Director Lora Anthony said the 1.5-mile Anchor Trees trail at Deer Valley Resort gives hikers a view of the Uinta Mountains and connects hikers on the Mid Mountain trail to Big Cottonwood Canyon hiking trails.

“The trail starts just above the Montage,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 28. “If you go to the switchbacks on the Mid Mountain trail, the upper part of the switchbacks where the Empire Express cables go over Mid Mountain, it starts right there.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Mountain Trails Foundation Executive Director Lora Anthony and Trails Director Connor Maher Listen • 10:14

The hiking-only Anchor Trees trail grand opening is Oct. 6.

Mountain Trails Foundation also cut the ribbon on the new Silver Queen Loose Moose trail. Anthony said the connector at Park City Mountain is a universal trail.

“It's actually a trail that's really good for everybody, not just the adaptive riders,” she said. “It's optimized for adaptive but that also means that it's great for upright bikes; it's a downhill flow trail that takes bike traffic off nearby multi-use trails, so it's good for the hikers. It's good for the bikers.”

She said riders can use the trail now, although a trench remains near the bottom because of Rocky Mountain Power electrical work.

Anthony expects the entire trail to be complete by next spring.