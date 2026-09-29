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Local News Hour

Bottoms up: Sunrise Rotary serves up annual ShotSki event Oct. 10

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 29, 2026 at 1:00 PM MDT
Jim Whitney (left) and Monika Guendner (right)
KPCW
Jim Whitney (left) and Monika Guendner (right)

Park City Sunrise Rotarians Monika Guendner and Jim Whitney preview the Oct. 10 Shot Ski which aims to break the world record for drinking a single shot. This year the annual Main Street event 's target is of 1,430 simultaneous shots consumed. Each year the Sunrise Rotary runs the fundraiser which benefits community nonprofits. This year's goal is to raise $86,000. The event is supported by local businesses and employs some 125 volunteers during the set up of about 550 skis mounted with shot glasses. The event is also part of an ongoing competition with the Brekenridge, Co., Rotary. The event is sold out, but individual ticket may be available same day. Attendees must be 21 or older and provide valid identification to enter the cordoned area.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher