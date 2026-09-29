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Local News Hour

Check out Summit County library's new Kimball Junction home Oct. 3

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 29, 2026 at 2:35 PM MDT
A photo of the Skullcandy building taken in spring of 2025.
Matt Sampson
/
KPCW

Deputy Summit County Manager Janna Young and Deputy Communications Director Bridget Noble preview the Oct. 3 public tours of the new PEAK Center, which will house county offices, council chambers, the DMV and the library on Landmark Drive in Kimball Junction. In addition to the tours, a 1 p.m. book brigade will see local lineup from the current library to the PEAK to pass books one-by-one to their news home. Free taco trucks will be on hand. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Plans for an new transit center and the Six Ridge mixed-used development will also be on display along with designs for a proposed pedestrian bridge that will span state Route 224. Parking is limited and locals are encouraged to bike, walk or use transit to attend.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher