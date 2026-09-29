Glenwood Cemetery's tribute tours set for Oct. 3

Park City Museum Education Director Diane Knispel discusses Oct. 3 Glenwood Cemetery tribute event , which features actors portraying local historical figures at their gravesites. Knispel says this year's theme is "We Have Seen It All." Tours run from 10:45–12:00 and 12:45–2:00, with tickets available at parkcityhistory.org. The event is recommended for ages ten and up. Additionally, the museum is hosting a new exhibit, "Park City Comes Together," through March. A series of educational lectures will also be held at the Prospector Education Center through December, covering topics such as local architecture, mining, and historical funeral customs.