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Local News Hour

Glenwood Cemetery's tribute tours set for Oct. 3

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 29, 2026 at 12:40 PM MDT
Diane Knispel
KPCW
Diane Knispel

Park City Museum Education Director Diane Knispel discusses Oct. 3 Glenwood Cemetery tribute event , which features actors portraying local historical figures at their gravesites. Knispel says this year's theme is "We Have Seen It All." Tours run from 10:45–12:00 and 12:45–2:00, with tickets available at parkcityhistory.org. The event is recommended for ages ten and up. Additionally, the museum is hosting a new exhibit, "Park City Comes Together," through March. A series of educational lectures will also be held at the Prospector Education Center through December, covering topics such as local architecture, mining, and historical funeral customs.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher