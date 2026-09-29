Writing duo's 'Unsplode' offers advice on building wealth, health

Local author Trevor Hanson and orthopedic surgeon Caleb Pinegar are lifelong friends — and cousins — who just published "Unsplode," which officers advice for investing and health strategies. Hanson says the central message of the book is to pursue a meaningful experiences before retirement rather than postponing plans for travel, time with family and personal goals. The book discusses "wealth span" and "health span." He says that means wealth with health limits freedom and health without wealth limits choices. The cousins

began the their book project about eight years ago and wrote it over 18 months after leaving demanding corporate and medical careers. He says the title came from Pinegar's son who used the term "unsplded after rebuilding an exploded Lego set.