Summit County health director offers vaccine guidance for fall respiratory illnesses

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant discusses public health priorities, including vaccine recommendations for influenza season. He promotes a community event, "From Seed to Summit," on Nov. 16, focusing on local food system resilience amid climate change. Regarding respiratory illnesses, Bondurant noted an early rise in flu activity and encouraged timely vaccinations for flu, COVID-19, and RSV. He also addresses measles management in schools through collaborative contact tracing. And finally, he highlights the 24/7 availability of the 988 mental health crisis line and invited community organizations to utilize the department's recently completed, highly representative community health assessment data.