Wasatch County provides mail-in ballot, Election Day primer

Wasatch County Communications Director Joan Gould provides essential details regarding the upcoming election. Mail-in ballots will be sent starting Oct. 13, and officials must receive them by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Voters can select candidates for federal and state offices, county roles, and school boards. Drop boxes are available in various locations, including Charleston and Heber City. Early voting occurs from Oct. 27-30 at the county's administration building, with Election Day polling also held there. Residents can register by Oct. 23 or in person during voting periods. Additionally, public equipment testing is scheduled for Oct. 19