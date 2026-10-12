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Local News Hour

Wasatch County provides mail-in ballot, Election Day primer

By Kristine Weller
Published October 12, 2026 at 11:18 AM MDT
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW

Wasatch County Communications Director Joan Gould provides essential details regarding the upcoming election. Mail-in ballots will be sent starting Oct. 13, and officials must receive them by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Voters can select candidates for federal and state offices, county roles, and school boards. Drop boxes are available in various locations, including Charleston and Heber City. Early voting occurs from Oct. 27-30 at the county's administration building, with Election Day polling also held there. Residents can register by Oct. 23 or in person during voting periods. Additionally, public equipment testing is scheduled for Oct. 19

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Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
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