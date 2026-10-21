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Local News Hour

Heber City County considers pickleball hall and bypass shift

By Roger Goldman
Published October 21, 2026 at 10:38 AM MDT
Heber City / KPCW

Heber City Councilmember Morgan Murdock recaps Tuesday's city council meeting, incuding a proposal for a private "Pickle Hall" for indoor pickball play, along with retail space. Murdock also talks about the Heber Valley bypass and an amendment to the agereement with Wasatch County to protect the North Fields. He says the Utah Department of Transportation is currently evaluating a shift of the bypass alignment eastward to minimize environmental impacts. He also noted a ribbon cutting for a new trail Oct. 30, the annual Halloween festival, and a plaque unveiling on November 10th honoring Vietnam veteran Lance Corporal Blaine Alfred Welch.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman