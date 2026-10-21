Heber City County considers pickleball hall and bypass shift

Heber City Councilmember Morgan Murdock recaps Tuesday's city council meeting, incuding a proposal for a private "Pickle Hall" for indoor pickball play, along with retail space. Murdock also talks about the Heber Valley bypass and an amendment to the agereement with Wasatch County to protect the North Fields. He says the Utah Department of Transportation is currently evaluating a shift of the bypass alignment eastward to minimize environmental impacts. He also noted a ribbon cutting for a new trail Oct. 30, the annual Halloween festival, and a plaque unveiling on November 10th honoring Vietnam veteran Lance Corporal Blaine Alfred Welch.