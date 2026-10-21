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Local News Hour

Tests show more COVID-19 virus in Snyderville Basin water

By Roger Goldman
Published October 21, 2026 at 11:05 AM MDT
Photo of Mike Luers at KPCW
KPCW

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District Executive Director Mike Luers with the latest wastewater analysis that found the rising presence of the COVID-19 in the Park City area, including in Colville and Heber Valley. He says recent measles samples were negative in Park City, but positive results were found in Colville. Leurs also says the September flush index estimated 174,233 visitor nights, down 11% from September 2025. Year to date, visitor nights were down about 7%. The estimate uses wastewater volume and strength and is shared with the Park City Chamber of Commerce. He also said the district is launching a one-year pilot
program that will use porous, plant-based media to increase microbial capacity is planned to run for one year to explore whether the capacity of the water treatment facility.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman