Tests show more COVID-19 virus in Snyderville Basin water

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District Executive Director Mike Luers with the latest wastewater analysis that found the rising presence of the COVID-19 in the Park City area, including in Colville and Heber Valley. He says recent measles samples were negative in Park City, but positive results were found in Colville. Leurs also says the September flush index estimated 174,233 visitor nights, down 11% from September 2025. Year to date, visitor nights were down about 7%. The estimate uses wastewater volume and strength and is shared with the Park City Chamber of Commerce. He also said the district is launching a one-year pilot

program that will use porous, plant-based media to increase microbial capacity is planned to run for one year to explore whether the capacity of the water treatment facility.