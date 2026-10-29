Annual Live PC Give PC day of giving set for Nov. 6

Park City Community Foundation Director of Development Abbey Eddy and Holly Booth from High West preview the 16th annual Live PC, Give PC event and discuss this year's $5.5 million goal. The 24-hour fundraiser is set for Nov. 6 and has 150 participating Summit County nonprofits. Eddy says the primary goal is to build on the success of the 2025 event and to uplift each of the nonprofit participants. She says there are incentives for donors and nonprofits to amplify giving, including "power hours" with $10 boosts, donation matches, most number of donors prizes, and a new $2,500 group giving page prize. A community-wide celebration includes various family-friendly events at the Park City Library, Woodward and an evening party at High West. Locals can participate by visiting livepcgivepc.org to find participating nonprofits and donate.