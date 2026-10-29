PC/SC Arts Council shifts monthly gallery stroll hours

Park City/Summit County Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder previews Friday's gallery stroll, including a permanent change to the time of the monthly event and a 40th birthday celebration for the council. Scudder says the new time for the stroll is from 5-8 p.m. rather than the previous 6-9 p.m. window. She says the permanent change is easier for galleries, allows for more daylight hours during the stroll and makes room for post-event dinner reservations. Scudder say the Arts Council will mark its 40th year with a Nov. 4 party from 4-8 p.m. at the Create PC space on Kearns Boulevard and has an '80s prom costume theme. The celebration follows Sunday's family-friendly Dia de los Muertos celebration from 2-5 p.m., which honors people who have died. Other coming events include the annual Holiday Makers Market launch party on November 20. Scudder also says the Arts Council is seeking a new permanent location as their current lease expires next years. She says there is interest in expanding, possibly within the planned Bonzana Park development.