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Local News Hour

Summit County Council ponders Browns Canyon development plans

By Leslie Thatcher
Published October 29, 2026 at 11:19 AM MDT
Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong
KPCW
Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong

Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting, including an Ivory Homes proposal for a new zone in Browns Canyon and plans for recreating on the 910 Cattle Ranch. Armstrong expresses concerns about Ivory's development plan that would prioritize nighly rentals over affordable housing. He says the development lacks sufficient infrastructure. On the 910, Armstrong talks about plans for trail development and the necessity of managing large open space holdings. He also reviews the proposed 2027 budget, highlighting labor costs and childcare benefits as vital for employee retention. Finally, he discusses potential changes to the transportation sales tax, favoring a status quo approach that protects High Valley Transit while increasing grants for smaller communities.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher