77th Warren Miller ski film features local Olympians

Two-time Olympian and Utah based athlete Kaylin Richardson talks about her participation in this year's Warren Miller film, "Days Off." The film is Miller's 77th and Richardson's 11th appearance. It also features Olympaian Ted Ligety, pro skier Pep Fujas and locals Claudia Bouvier, Chuck Mumford and nine kids. Katie Burrell directed and narrated the film, which was shot at Deer Valley. Burrell is Miller's first female director. Richardson highlights the film's mix of humor, aspirational skiing, family participation, and archival footage, as well as the experience of filming with the children. The film will screen Saturday at 7 p.m. at the Marquee on Main Street; Sunday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. Richardson will attend all three screenings; her children may attend Sunday’s 3 p.m. showing. Tickets are available at WarrenMiller.com.