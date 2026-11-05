Summit County voters cast 19K ballots, 8.7K left to count

Summit County submitted about 19,000 ballots this election. As of Thursday, 10,831 had been tabulated.

That means tight races could still flip.

“We had tons and tons of people that voted in person... as well as thousands and thousands of ballots put in our drop boxes and mail in the last 36 hours,” Summit County Clerk Malena Stevens said Nov. 4. “But really excited that we had such great participation.”

Voters waited in line for at least an hour at the Sheldon Richins Building in Kimball Junction Tuesday morning, according to poll workers and volunteers.

There are just under 30,000 eligible voters in Summit County, meaning turnout was around 66%. That’s on par with the 2022 midterms, which saw 70% turnout in Summit County.

Wasatch County is further along counting ballots, with 92% of ballots tabulated as of Thursday morning and about 1,200 to go.

Numbers won’t be final until the Nov. 17 canvass, when county councils makes results official.