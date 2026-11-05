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Local News Hour

Kimball Art Center picks Swiss architects to design new facility

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 5, 2026 at 12:46 PM MST
Aldy Milliken, Executive Director of Kimball Art Center
KPCW
Aldy Milliken, Executive Director of Kimball Art Center

Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken talks about the selection of the Swiss architectural firm Herzon & de Meuron to design it's new Kimball Junction building. He says the intention is to build a facility that goes beyond a traditional museum by connecting exhibitions with education, hands-on making, and artistic process. He says the deal for the land is complete following water and soil-related engineering, and surveys. The site is about 1.92 acres, including donated land from Six Ridge Partners and purchased land. It's near Summit County's PEAK building with unobstructed views of the Utah Olympic Park. A final design will be developed with the architect, a local firm, landscape architect, staff and the board. An estimated budget is not set. Fundraising is expected to take about two years with a goal of raising 80% of the costs before construction starts.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher