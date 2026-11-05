Summit County Council considers food bank stop gap, 2027 budget

Summit County Councilmember Tonja Hanson recaps Wednesday's meeting, including discussions on emergency food bank funding, budget priorities and a proposed oil pipeline. Hanson says she asked if the council would consider allocating $25,000 in emergency funding to stabilize community food needs given the closure of foodbanks in Oakley and Coalville. Operations funds of $150,000 are needed over one year. Additional funding and support is being sought from other community groups. She says the proposed 2027 budget includes funding for 14.5 staff positions, including an economic development coordinator, commercial appraiser, DMV technician, building inspector, four sheriff’s department positions, and an IT position; the council must assess whether the budget can support them. Some requests may be short-term, raising questions about adding permanent headcount. She also mentions a need for funding for the 910 Ranch as public use and trails expand. Elected officials are currently eligible for cost-of-living and merit increases, except council members. Public hearings on final budgets are scheduled for December 2 in Snyderville Basin and December 9 in Coalville. She also discusses a proposed Sinclair Oil pipeline that would cross the county. No applications have been filed and the county would not be the approval body. Conditional use permits would be approved by Eastern Summit County and the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission.