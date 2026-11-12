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Local News Hour

Mountain Mediation Center selects new executive director

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 12, 2026 at 12:28 PM MST
Mountain Mediation Center's outgoing director Gretchen Lee and the newly named director Ned Droistch
KPCW
Mountain Mediation Center's outgoing director Gretchen Lee and the newly named director Ned Droistch

Gretchen Lee, the outgoing executive director of Mountain Mediation Center discusses her decision to step down after 11 years and introduces the organization’s new leader, Nicole "Ned" Droitsch. Lee says she’s ready to move to volunteer mediation so she can put her attention on personal pursuits. Droitsch has been the organization’s assistant director and well prepared to step into a new role. Lee reminds listeners that Mountain Mediation is focused on three pillars: mediation programming, landlord-tenant outreach, and "Let's Talk" community programming. Under
Droitsch’s leadership, the center plans to expand volunteer recruitment for legal professionals and continue providing dispute resolution services in Summit and Wasatch counties.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher