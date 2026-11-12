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Local News Hour

Park City Film celebrates alpine adventures ahead of ski season

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 12, 2026 at 12:14 PM MST
Photo of Executive Director of Park City Film Katy Wang
Park City Film
Executive Director of Park City Film Katy Wang

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang previews the annual pre-ski season film weekend, which is sponsored by Cole Sports. The marquee screening from Matchstick Productions is “The Way Out,” which celebrates ski culture, deep-mountain lifestyle, and the connection to nature. Screenings begin Friday and run through the weekend. A free matinee screening of the Spanish film “Nocturna” is also scheduled. Snow sports will be back on the Jim Santy Auditorium screen Nov. 19, with the Girl Winter Film Tour featuring female athletes. Other notable upcoming films include Jimmy Chin’s "Everest: The Other Side," the crime drama "The Only Living Pickpocket," and the acclaimed "Wild Horse Nine." Wang encouraged community support through memberships at parkcityfilm.org.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher