Ski Utah bullish on winter snowfall predictions, resort investments

Ski Utah CEO Nathan Rafferty previews the 2026-2027 ski season with a look at the health of the industry and new offerings at the state’s resorts. Rafferty says skiing generated nearly $2.5 billion in spending and almost $350 million in state and local taxes two years ago and supported more than 30,000 direct jobs. He says forecasters give the state a 97% chance that this winter’s snowfall will exceed last winter’s low snow totals. He notes that resorts continue to invest tens of millions in snowmaking, which is efficient, but costly. For this season, Rafferty says, Deer Valley is adding 200 acres and seven runs, while Sundance and Powder Mountain are expanding advanced terrain. Canyons Village’s Skyway gondola is nearing completion; Alta renovated Albion Day Lodge, and Snowbird replaced the Chickadee lift. He also touted the various season pass programs for adult and youth snow sports lovers that provide multiple day passes at each of Utah’s 16 public resorts.