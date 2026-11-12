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Local News Hour

Summit County opens new Kimball Junction Library in PEAK Center

By Leslie Thatcher
Published November 12, 2026 at 12:04 PM MST
Summit County Library Director Dan Compton
John Burdick
/
KPCW
Summit County Library Director Dan Compton

Summit County Library Director Dan Compton talks about the opening of the new Kimball Junction branch in the PEAK Center. Compton says the library opened Nov. 4 and says operations are running smoothly. Staff continues to organize shelving and finalize the signage in the facility. Book returns are now being accepted as the Richins Building book drops are closed. However, the 24/7 book locker remains available for holds. Compton says Sunday hours at the branch are not offered due to the cost of staffing. Among the library system’s future goals include a possible expansion of the Coalville branch. He also says library cards are available to all Summit County residents and programming for children is resuming at the new Kimball Junction branch. Compton expressed appreciation to the community for its patience as the library transitioned to the new space.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher