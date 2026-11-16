Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Robert Parrish talks about the organization's plans for new facilities after voters rejected a request for $71 million in bonds. Parrish says Basin Rec will not seek a bond in 2027, but could in the 2028 General Election. For now, he says the district will refine its facility proposal and consider other funding, including a proposed Friends of Basin Recreation Foundation and a possible public-private partnership. Basin Recreation still owns its Silver Creek Village property and will begin planning park amenities early next year. The Trailside Wheels Park and an expanded parking lot are expected to begin construction in spring and be completed by the end of next summer. Community design sessions drew more than 50 people across generations and experience levels. Their input shaped features for both beginner and advanced users, along with seating, canopies, and safe site circulation.