'Light of the World Giving Machine' project arrives in Park City
Locals Karen Marriott and Nathan Rafferty introduce the first "Light of the World Giving Machine" initiative in the Wasatch Back. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints project uses vending machines to let donors buy specific items or services for local and international nonprofits via card payments. One-hundred percent of donations directly fund the selected goods, such as food or medical supplies. The machine will be available 24/7 outside The Market in Park City through December 31. A kickoff event featuring live music and local donors is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.