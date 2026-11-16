Locals Karen Marriott and Nathan Rafferty introduce the first "Light of the World Giving Machine" initiative in the Wasatch Back. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints project uses vending machines to let donors buy specific items or services for local and international nonprofits via card payments. One-hundred percent of donations directly fund the selected goods, such as food or medical supplies. The machine will be available 24/7 outside The Market in Park City through December 31. A kickoff event featuring live music and local donors is scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.