Park City Community Foundation’s President and CEO Joel Zarrow discusses the organization’s efforts to increase youth access to winter sports. He says skiing and snowboarding are expensive, which is why the foundation supports organizations like Youth Sports Alliance and SOS Outreach through grants and registration events. Last year, foundation grants totaled $350,000. He explains that Youth United provides pre-K to 12th-grade students with access to various sports and recreational activities. He also says that while the recent Live Give event raised $6.1 million for the community, Youth United still faces a $25,000 funding gap toward its $100,000 goal. Zarrow says the foundation is working to help close the gap by year’s end. He also encourages locals to donate to the programs so local kids can experience the benefits of outdoor recreation.