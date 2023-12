Eventos en Diciembre/Events in December

"Ride On" Park City Transit

Beginning Friday, December 1, everyone is invited to participate in the “Ride On Park City” winter program. During the 2023-24 winter season, participants are eligible to win monthly prizes and up to $1,500 grand prize for using the free Ride On Park City app to log carpool, transit, vanpool, biking, or walking trips instead of driving alone.

Program prizes and rules, along with the Ride On app, can be found on the city’s website:

https://parkcity.rideamigos.com/