Eventos en Mayo/Events in May

Manualidades para el día de la madre en la biblioteca de Park City (11 mayo) ¿Sabías tú que diferentes países celebran el Día de la Madre en diferentes días? En los EE. UU. y varios otros países, es el segundo domingo de mayo. Pero se celebra en México, Guatemala y El Salvador el 10 de mayo, en Paraguay el 15 de mayo, en Bolivia el 27 de mayo y en Nicaragua el 30 de mayo. La Argentina lo celebra el tercer domingo de octubre y Panamá el 8 de diciembre. Cuando sea que se celebra, el Día de la Madre honra y celebra las mamás y las mujeres, al igual que su impacto en la sociedad. La biblioteca de Park City te invita a celebrar a mamá y a todas las mujeres fuertes de tu vida. El sábado 11 de mayo estarán realizando manualidades que podrás regalar para el Día de la Madre como muestra de agradecimiento. Pase por la biblioteca en cualquier momento entre las 11 am y la 1 pm el 11 de mayo.

Mother's Day Craft at Park City Library (May 11) Did you know that Mother’s Day is celebrated on different days in different countries? In the US and many other countries, it’s the second Sunday of May. But Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador celebrate it on May 10, Paraguay on May 15, Bolivia on May 27, and Nicaragua on May 30. Argentina celebrates it on the third Sunday of October, and Panama celebrates it December 8. Whenever it is celebrated, Mother’s Day honors and celebrates moms and women, as well as the impact they have on society. Park City Library invites you celebrate Mom and all the other strong women in your life. On Saturday, May 11 they will be making crafts that you can give away for Mother’s Day as a token of your appreciation. Drop by the Library any time between 11 am and 1 pm on May 11.