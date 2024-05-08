Eventos en Mayo/Events in May
Manualidades para el día de la madre en la biblioteca de Park City (11 mayo)
¿Sabías tú que diferentes países celebran el Día de la Madre en diferentes días? En los EE. UU. y varios otros países, es el segundo domingo de mayo. Pero se celebra en México, Guatemala y El Salvador el 10 de mayo, en Paraguay el 15 de mayo, en Bolivia el 27 de mayo y en Nicaragua el 30 de mayo. La Argentina lo celebra el tercer domingo de octubre y Panamá el 8 de diciembre. Cuando sea que se celebra, el Día de la Madre honra y celebra las mamás y las mujeres, al igual que su impacto en la sociedad.
La biblioteca de Park City te invita a celebrar a mamá y a todas las mujeres fuertes de tu vida. El sábado 11 de mayo estarán realizando manualidades que podrás regalar para el Día de la Madre como muestra de agradecimiento. Pase por la biblioteca en cualquier momento entre las 11 am y la 1 pm el 11 de mayo.
Mother's Day Craft at Park City Library (May 11)
Did you know that Mother’s Day is celebrated on different days in different countries? In the US and many other countries, it’s the second Sunday of May. But Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador celebrate it on May 10, Paraguay on May 15, Bolivia on May 27, and Nicaragua on May 30. Argentina celebrates it on the third Sunday of October, and Panama celebrates it December 8. Whenever it is celebrated, Mother’s Day honors and celebrates moms and women, as well as the impact they have on society.
Park City Library invites you celebrate Mom and all the other strong women in your life. On Saturday, May 11 they will be making crafts that you can give away for Mother’s Day as a token of your appreciation. Drop by the Library any time between 11 am and 1 pm on May 11.
Inscripción para campamentos de verano en Park City Recreation y Basin Recreation
Si está interesado en inscribir a sus hijos en campamentos recreativos de verano, ¡ahora es el momento! Los campamentos y programas a través de Park City MARC y Basin Recreation ya están abiertos para inscripciones.
Para obtener más información, visite:
Summer Camp Registration at Park City Recreation and Basin Recreation
If you are interested in registering your kids for summer recreation camps, now is the time! Camps and programs through Park City Municipal and Basin Recreation are open for registration now.
For more information, visit:
Inscripciones abiertas para el curso de certificación de salvavidas con recreación en cuenca (15+ años)
¿Estás interesado en convertirte en salvavidas pero necesitas tu certificación? Basin Recreation está organizando un curso de certificación de salvavidas. Este es un curso híbrido con todas las conferencias en línea antes de las certificaciones presenciales, que están programadas para el 31 de mayo, 1 de junio, 14 de junio y 15 de junio. Los participantes aprenderán cómo actuar en situaciones de emergencia tanto dentro como fuera del agua en instalaciones acuáticas con temas que cubren habilidades de rescate acuático, vigilancia y reconocimiento, RCP y DEA, y más.
Visite www.basinrecreation.org para obtener más detalles y registrarse.
Registration Open for Lifeguard Certification Course with Basin Recreation (Ages 15+)
Are you interested in becoming a lifeguard but need your certification? Basin Recreation is hosting a Lifeguard Certification Course. This is a hybrid course with all lectures taking place online prior to the in-person certifications, which are scheduled for May 31, June 1, June 14 and June 15. Participants will learn how to act in emergency situations both in and out of the water at aquatic facilities with topics covering water rescue skills, surveillance and recognition, CPR and AED, and more.
Visit www.basinrecreation.org for more details and to register.