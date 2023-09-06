© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🗳️ Primary Election Results 🗳️ Unofficial primary election results for races in Park City and the Wasatch Back.
Mountain Money

The crisis of the American bail system

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published September 6, 2023 at 11:42 AM MDT
Professor Kellen Funk, portrait, 31 May 2018
Samuel Stuart Hollenshead/Instagram @samhollenshead
Professor Kellen Funk, portrait, 31 May 2018

Kellen Funk, Professor of Law at Columbia University, joins Mountain Money to talk about the elimination of cash bail in Illinois.

Kellen Funk, Professor of Law at Columbia University has written on the crisis in the American bail system and joins us this morning to shed further light on the Illinois Supreme Courts decision and the discussion surrounding cash bail throughout the country.

In July, Illinois became the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail as a condition of pretrial release from jail when the state Supreme Court upheld the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

Justice Mary Jane Theis wrote in the ruling, "The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public."

Kellen Funk, Professor of Law at Columbia University has written on the crisis in the American bail system and joins us this morning to shed further light on the Illinois Supreme Courts decision and the discussion surrounding cash bail throughout the country.

Links:
https://www.law.columbia.edu/faculty/kellen-r-funk

Mountain Money
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
KPCW co-host and producer of Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman