The crisis of the American bail system

Kellen Funk, Professor of Law at Columbia University has written on the crisis in the American bail system and joins us this morning to shed further light on the Illinois Supreme Courts decision and the discussion surrounding cash bail throughout the country.

In July, Illinois became the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail as a condition of pretrial release from jail when the state Supreme Court upheld the Illinois Pretrial Fairness Act.

Justice Mary Jane Theis wrote in the ruling, "The Illinois Constitution of 1970 does not mandate that monetary bail is the only means to ensure criminal defendants appear for trials or the only means to protect the public."

