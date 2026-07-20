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Mountain Money

Mountain Money | July 20, 2026

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published July 20, 2026 at 11:55 AM MDT

At the end of the Revolutionary War, the United States had just 37 newspapers. By 1900, that number had grown to more than 20,000—over half of all newspapers published worldwide. This week on Mountain Money, Roger Goldman and Kevin Kennedy talk with author Alex Wright about his new book, "Empire of Ink: The Printers, Rogues, and Radicals Who Invented the American Newspaper." Wright explains how bold public policy, fierce competition, and an early culture of sharing information helped turn America's newspaper industry into a force that shaped the nation's economy, politics, and identity.

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Kevin Kennedy
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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman