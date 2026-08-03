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Mountain Money

Mountain Money | August 3, 2026

By Roger Goldman,
Kevin Kennedy
Published August 3, 2026 at 12:09 PM MDT

On this episode of Mountain Money, hosts Roger Goldman and Kevin Kennedy speak with Michael Pollack, professor of law at Cardozo School of Law and author of Sidewalk Nation: Life and Law of America's Most Overlooked Resource. Pollack explains why America's approach to sidewalk maintenance often creates inequities for property owners, examines innovative public policy solutions being adopted in cities like Denver, and explores how better sidewalk planning can create safer, more connected, and more resilient communities.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Kevin Kennedy
See stories by Kevin Kennedy