Mountain Money | August 3, 2026

On this episode of Mountain Money, hosts Roger Goldman and Kevin Kennedy speak with Michael Pollack, professor of law at Cardozo School of Law and author of Sidewalk Nation: Life and Law of America's Most Overlooked Resource. Pollack explains why America's approach to sidewalk maintenance often creates inequities for property owners, examines innovative public policy solutions being adopted in cities like Denver, and explores how better sidewalk planning can create safer, more connected, and more resilient communities.