Profile: Stan Getz | Feb. 18, 2022

Published February 13, 2022 at 10:30 AM MST
Stan Getz
Lee Tanner
/
Downbeat Magazine
Stan Getz

Let's take a closer look at the life of tenor sax player, Stan Getz.

Best know for his 1964 Grammy-winning album and song "The Girl From Ipanema", Stan Getz led quite a wild personal life, struggling with drug and alcohol addictions. He was arrested a couple of times. He died of liver cancer on June 6, 1991.

We also listen to a few different versions of the song "Autumn Leaves" which has been recorded more than 1400 times by different jazz artists. It was originally written in French by Jacques Prevert in 1945 and was titled "Les Feuilles mortes", which translates to "The dead leaves." Johnny Mercer wrote the English lyrics and renamed his version in 1950.

Here is the playlist:

